What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Branch

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m.

Cedar Coventry Author Series presents Scott Longert. Celebrating our wealth of outstanding local authors, this series is presented in partnership with Mac's Backs bookstore. Author Scott Longert will discuss and read from his newly published book, Victory on Two Fronts: The Cleveland Indians and Baseball through the World War II Era. A book signing will follow the discussion. Registration required.

Lee Road Branch

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Tuesday, May 10, 7 p.m.

Maker Workshop: 3D Printing and Modeling Basics. This hands-on, introductory workshop will cover the basics of simple modeling in TinkerCAD and preparing designs to be send to a 3D printer. No previous 3D-printing experience is required. Projects completed in class will be printed and ready for pickup at a later date. Registration required.

Noble Neighborhood Branch

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

Thursday, May 19, and Sunday, May 22, 1:30 p.m.

Helping Your Garden Grow: Noble Plant Swap. Grab some plants for your house or garden at the Noble Plant Swap. This event will be held in the library parking lot. Cuttings of houseplants, herbs, and flowers are all welcome, rooted or not, and we'll have supplies on hand to make cuttings at the event. Even if you don't have a plant to bring, you're welcome to take one home. In the event of inclement weather, check the library's website for updates.

University Heights Branch

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Monday, May 2, 7 p.m.

Medicare 101 With Marcy Rosenthal. Are you turning 65? Are you retiring? Do you know how to enroll in Medicare? Do you understand your Medicare plan options? To get answers to these questions and more, join Marcy Rosenthal, a licensed Medicare insurance consultant, for an educational talk.

On Zoom

Thursday, May 5, 7 p.m.

Berthe Morisot: Grande Dame of Impressionism. The last 40 years have seen a surge of interest in uncovering female artists of the past, putting a spotlight on painters like Mary Cassatt and Berthe Morisot. What happens if we consider Morisot's art independent of her gender? Should we? Can we? Tune in to find out. (Meeting ID: 823 648 5349 Passcode: 691353.)