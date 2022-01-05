Heights Arts interns curate student show

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi once said, "The power of youth is the common wealth of the entire world. . . . No segment in society can match the power, idealism, enthusiasm and courage of young people."

As current events stream digitally throughout the consciousness of our youth, Heights Arts offers an open platform for Cleveland Heights High School students to amplify their voices through art in its annual student show. This year's exhibition, What a Time to Be Alive, is accompanied by a spotlight exhibition featuring works by senior intern Eryn Lawson and by junior intern Josie Naypaur, organizers of the larger student exhibition.

The annual student show is an aspect of an innovative Heights Arts program that invites interns from Heights High to learn about the art world in general, and gallery work specifically. Each intern serves two years, with the senior intern mentoring the junior intern. The annual student show is a culmination of that year's work by the interns.

In addition to curating their own exhibition, the interns bring valuable energy and insight to the work of the Heights Arts exhibition community team, helping to plan and install shows in the gallery at 2175 Lee Road.

In a statement, Lawson and Naypaur described their thoughts on the exhibition: “In an age where connection is king, the miracles of modern life shape a new generation unlike any other. As the children of extremes, extravagance and excess, a unique culture rises from these conditions to shape our collective experience. From social media’s unrelenting scrutiny, unpredictable global events, and insatiable boredom, the specifics of our lives create our stories. And so we must ask: What defines us? As an era, as a community, as individuals? In collaboration with Cleveland Heights High, we seek to find some answers to this question through our exhibition, What a Time to Be Alive”

The exhibitions open Friday, May 19, and will be on view through Sunday, June 12.

For more information, visit www.heightsarts.org.