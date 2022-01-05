Cleveland Repertory Orchestra presents first concert May 15

The Cleveland Repertory Orchestra (CRO) will present its first-ever concert on Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland, 3630 Fairmount Blvd. The performance will be free and open to the public.

The concert will feature a new work by African American composer Kevin Day, the Flute Concerto by Christopher Rouse (featuring flutist Ian Wenz), and Antonín Dvorák’s Symphony No. 7.

The CRO comprises talented musicians from across Greater Cleveland, who are committed to the highest level of musical performance. They seek to explore the breadth of the orchestral repertoire with an emphasis on lesser-known masterworks and contemporary music, and strive to create a more equitable, inclusive, and accessible space for classical music.

Previously planned concerts were postponed due to the pandemic. Looking ahead, CRO plans to present a full three-concert series during the 2022–23 season.

For more information visit www.clevelandrepertoryorchestra.org, or e-mail clevelandrepertoryorchestra@gmail.com.