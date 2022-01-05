Church/business partnership supports Heights football team

Two Cleveland Heights churches, Christ Community Church and City Church, have partnered together to provide meals for the Cleveland Heights High School football team.

Their "day-before-game meals”outreach program began in 2021 to serve young people in the community, and help build nutritional energy and stamina.

Four Heights restaurants joined forces with the churches in the program’s first year, to provide meals for more than 70—coaches and players--throughout the football season:

Chicken Ranch, 13892 Cedar Road, University Heights

Cilantro Taqueria, 2783 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights

Dewey’s, 2194 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights

Geraci’s Restaurant, 2266 Warrensville Center Road, University Heights

The churches plan to continue the program in 2022, and invite businesses that may be interested in participating during next fall’s football season to contact Christ Community Church by phone (216-417-7958) or e-mail (info@worshipccc.com).