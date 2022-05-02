Plant sale debuts as part of We Are Noble

We Are Noble, an annual celebration of the people and places in the Noble Road neighborhoods of Cleveland Heights, will kick off on Friday, May 20, and run through May 22. To see the full schedule of events, and learn how to participate, visit www.nobleneighbors.com.

All residents of the area are welcome to host a yard sale at their residence. Businesses and institutions are also invited to participate, to showcase their products, services and missions to the Noble community by offering special sales, giveaways, food or performances. Real estate agents will hold open houses for residents and visitors to tour.

Heights residents from elsewhere are invited to join in the celebration, to discover the Noble neighborhoods’ new features; explore its parks, business districts and eclectic houses; and meet new people.

This year, as part of We Are Noble, the Noble Gardeners' Market will host a seedling plant sale on Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. to noon, at the corner of Noble and Roanoke roads (one block north of Monticello Boulevard). Neighbors will sell seeds they harvested last fall, seedling vegetable plants they are growing at home, and flowering plants divided from their bountiful backyards. Buyers are encouraged to shop the sale and then install their own backyard vegetable plants, to enjoy summer flavors grown close to their own backdoors.

The Noble Gardeners' Market's full selling season will resume in August and September, when all of the these backyard and community garden crops are ripening.

Anyone is welcome to be a seller on May 21, and during the August and September market season. Sellers just need to bring their own table or ground cloth, and be prepared to make change for customers during the May 21 seedling plant sale event, or during the August and September vegetable, fruit and plant sale season. To learn more about the market, visit www.nobleneighbors.com/noble-gardeners-market.