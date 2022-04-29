FutureHeights awards mini-grants to 10 community projects

The spring 2022 round of funding for the FutureHeights Neighborhood Mini-Grant program received a record 21 applications, and has awarded a total of $6,950 to 10 community projects. The mini-grants are 100-percent funded by private donations.

This community-building initiative awards up to $1,000 for neighborhood-level projects in Cleveland Heights and University Heights. (The 21 applicants for spring 2022 all were from Cleveland Heights.)

Lantern Festival, coordinated by artists at Coventry PEACE Campus, received $1,000 to host the second in what is planned as an annual family event. It offers lantern making and other crafts, culminating in a parade through the Coventry Village neighborhood that brings participants back to Coventry PEACE for snacks and a singalong. Look for this program as the 2022 holidays approach.

GardenWalk Cleveland Heights received $1,000 to support this popular annual event that is free to all. This self-guided walking tour typically features around 60 residents’ gardens.

Word Gardeners, shepherded by Lake Erie Ink, received $1,000 to support a summer camp that will feature a variety of beautification projects for the Coventry neighborhood, as well as projects that campers can take home to install in their own yards.

Millikin Neighbors received $1,000 to support playground improvements, as well as community-building programming at the Millikin Playground.

Boulevard Elementary School PTA received $750 for its Lunch Bunch Programming, to provide engaging lunchtime activities to create greater structure for children with behavioral problems.

The Coventry Village Special Improvement District received $500 to support funding of its third annual Juneteenth community celebration.

Friends of Cain Park received $500 to beautify Cain Park by installing native plants.

Noble Neighbors received $500 to purchase supplies for its annual Noble Gardeners’ Market.

A group of Grandview Avenue residents received $350 to purchase supplies for a full calendar of neighborhood events spanning 2022.

The Noble Cigar Box Guitars project received $350 to hold its second annual Cigar Box Guitar Making Workshop for middle school students.

A second round of 2022 mini-grants will be awarded this fall. The fall application deadline is Sept. 15.

Funding for the FH mini-grants program is made possible by the generous support of the Cedars Legacy Fund and McGinty Family Foundation 1989.

Community members are invited to support the expansion of this ever-growing program. To donate, visit www.futureheights.org (click on the “Programming” tab under “Donate”), or visit donatenow.networkforgood.org/futureheights and designate your donation for the Mini-Grants Program. Every dollar donated is a direct investment in these inspiring, resident-led, community-building projects.

For more information, send an e-mail to swolf@futureheights.org, or call 216-320-1423.