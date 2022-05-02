Annual University Heights parade returns to Memorial Day

The parade was wiped out in 2020 due to the pandemic. When the pandemic lingered into spring 2021, the parade was postponed until Independence Day.

With the return to normal, the annual University Heights parade will return to its proper place on the calendar, Memorial Day, and take place this year on Monday, May 30.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the parade will travel east on Silsby Road, then head south on South Belvoir Boulevard, before ending at John Carroll University.

This year’s parade will feature crowd favorites, including stilt walkers from Pickup Stix, the rocket car and Batmobile from Euclid Beach Rocket Car, musical entertainment from the Heights High Marching Band, and more.

For the first time, this year's parade also will feature the Mighty Shaw Cardinal Marching Band.

At the conclusion of the parade, a memorial ceremony will be held at John Carroll University. Afterward, there will be fun activities for kids, including inflatables and pony rides.

“On Memorial Day, we remember those who died in service to our country,” said Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan. “But we also say ‘thank you,’ and we celebrate the freedoms they left behind for us to enjoy.”

If your group or organization is interested in participating in the parade, send an e-mail to Ben Schaefer at UH City Hall (bschaefer@universityheights.com).