Tiger 5K and Fun Run set for May 14

Get ready to run, Heights residents—it’s time for the inaugural Tiger 5K and Fun Run on Saturday, May 14.

At 9 a.m., at Cleveland Heights High School, the CH-UH elementary school PTAs will host a districtwide 5K run. For young runners, a Fun Run on the high school track will start at 10 a.m.

In past years, Roxboro Elementary School hosted the RoxEl Run to raise funds for the school’s PTA. This year the run is expanding. CH-UH elementary schools are working together to co-host the run, and the CH-UH PTA Council will distribute the proceeds equally among the district’s seven [elementary] schools.

Cleveland Heights City Council Member Josie Moore commented, “I'm so happy to see this RoxEl-specific event is expanding into something that is districtwide and has the potential to bring out even more members of our community! I especially love that the fundraising will be distributed equally across all our district's elementary schools—this is what Tiger Nation is all about: unity. I am looking forward to participating with my family and seeing our district's students, families, and community supporters come out for a day of exercise, fun, and Tiger spirit.”

Participants are invited to walk or run the event’s 5K course; it will loop down Washington Boulevard, then proceed up Lincoln Boulevard, along Cain Park, and back to Heights High. The race will be a chip-timed 5K, open to all.

CH-UH school district Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby noted, “As a former track athlete I am a huge proponent of running. It is great for the body and soul, and I am excited that our students have the opportunity to participate!”

All registered runners will receive an official Tiger 5K T-shirt, and Heights alumni Pete and Mike Mitchell, of Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream, will provide free sweet treats for all participants.

To register, go to RunSignUp.com and type in “Heights Tiger 5K.” Any questions, and sponsorship inquiries, should be e-mailed to CHUHTiger5K@gmail.com.