Bremer Fisher resigns as FutureHeights executive director

On April 19, the FutureHeights board of directors announced that Deanna Bremer Fisher has resigned from her role as executive director of FutureHeights and publisher of the Heights Observer, effective April 18. She served as the FutureHeights executive director for more than 14 years.

Micah Kirman, who has served as a board member and officer of FutureHeights, has been appointed to fill her position on an interim basis while the organization conducts a formal search for a new executive director. FutureHeights and the Heights Observer team wish her well in her future endeavors.

Bremer Fisher could not be reached for comment before publication.