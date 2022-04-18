Cleveland Heights City Council meeting highlights 3-28-22

MARCH 14, 2022 - special meeting on ARPA consultant

Present were, Council Vice President Craig Cobb, and Council Members Tony Cuda, Josie Moore, Davida Russell, and Anthony Mattox, Jr.as were Susanna Niermann O’Neil, city manager; Amy Himmelein, clerk of council and finance director; and William Hanna, law director. Mayor Kahlil Seren and Council President Melody Joy Hart were absent. The meeting was 17 minutes long.

Honoring local women

The public had been invited to nominate “amazing women. Sixty-one nominations were received and the following five were chosen to be honored: Tiffany Scruggs, Nadiyah Freeman, Peggy Spaeth, Susie Kaeser, and Joyce Dixon. In addition to these women, special honors were given to retiring Chief of Police Annette Mecklenberg and retiring City Manager Susanna Niermann O’Neil. Several of the nominees and two of the honorees are members of the CH/UH Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland.

LWV Observer: Blanche Valancy.

