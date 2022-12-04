Video of LWV's Issue 9 public forum is online

On April 6, The League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland - Heights Chapter (LWV), held a public forum on Issue 9, one of two ballot issues that Cleveland Heights voters will see on the city's May 3 primary election ballots. The forum was presented in cooperation with Heights Libraries, and took place at the Lee Road branch.

Ballot Issue 9 asks voters: "Shall the proposed ordinance requiring the City to create a public activity park on the 1.07 acres of City owned land at the corner of Lee Road, Tullamore Road and Meadowbrook Boulevard be adopted?"

The 1.07 acre site is part of a development agreement that the city of Cleveland Heights signed with developer Flaherty & Collins.

Appearing at the forum in support of Issue 9 were panelists Gavin Andersen, Fran Mentch and Ralph Solonitz. Panelists Catherine Osborn, Destiny Burns and Jeanne Gordon spoke against Issue 9. The forum was moderated by LWV member Susan Taft.

Video of the April 6 panel discussion can be viewed at https://youtu.be/McfBjEj9vs0.

Information about Issue 9 can be found online at Vote411.org. (Fill out the address form on the site to see the races and issues on your ballot.)

[Issue 10, which also appears on CH May 3 primary election ballots, concerns a charter amendment regarding CH City Council's hiring of a Clerk of Council. Information about Issue 10 can also be found at Vote411.org.]