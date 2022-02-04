Best of the Heights 2022

Over a period of six weeks, Jan. 1 through Feb. 15, Heights residents cast their votes in the annual Best of the Heights awards, in recognition of the businesses that serve Cleveland Heights and University Heights.

As in prior years, FutureHeights, a nonprofit community development corporation and publisher of the Heights Observer, created a list of 10 unique award categories, showcasing the wide variety of establishments that call the Heights home, and asked residents to vote by writing in the names of their favorites in each category.

This year’s categories, which included Best Opened-Our-Doors-During-a-Pandemic Business, Best Pandemic-Safe Dining and Best Care for a Community During a Pandemic, recognized that the global pandemic has upended everyone’s lives and forced local entrepreneurs to innovate while keeping customers and employees safe.

“Thank you to all our supportive customers,” said Rachel Gross, owner of Bialy’s Bagels, which won Best University Heights Business.

“I am so appreciative to be recognized, and it’s my passion to introduce new foods to our community!” said, Douglas Katz, owner of Chimi, winner of the Best Innovative Product or Service During a Pandemic.

Despite the pandemic, several new businesses opened in the Heights.

Both S’il Vous Play and Koko Bakery were finalists in the category of Best Opened-Our-Doors-During-a-Pandemic. “We are so grateful this community voted for us,” said Koko Bakery employee Nancy Chen. Marchant Manor Cheese won the category. Shane Kearns, store manager of Marchant Manor exclaimed, “We are delighted to receive this award!”

On the Rise Artisan Breads won the category of Best Made-It-Easy Online Ordering. Employee Emma Schubert said, “We’re thrilled and so happy to be a part of this community.”

Winners Steve and Adam Grace of Fairmount Cleaners said, "We are especially pleased to win the Best Save-the-Planet Business Practices category! Representing an industry that was once considered toxic to people, animals and the Earth is challenging. To be recognized for our efforts in promoting environmentally sound and safe practices is both humbling and gratifying! To our faithful clientele we say, ‘Thank you, you are appreciated, and we will strive to maintain and further our efforts to help the environment.’"

Green Tara Yoga and Healing Arts was a finalist in several categories and winner of Best Cleveland Heights Business. A customer of Green Tara Yoga and Healing Arts commented, “I have been fortunate enough to continue studying yoga with Green Tara Yoga throughout the pandemic due to their efforts to make their teaching available online as well as in class.” Owner Karen Allgire said that she is grateful to the students who have supported her for more than 20 years and to her team of teachers. “I’m also grateful to my personal teachers, who have guided me so that I have something worthwhile to offer to those who come to work with us. I am grateful to FutureHeights for their fabulous work in promoting vitality and success in our Heights communities.”

FutureHeights purchased $1,000 in gift certificates from a variety of Heights businesses and entered each unique Best of the Heights ballot entrant into a raffle, for a chance to win one of four gift-certificate packages worth $250 each. Winners Sharece Miller, Em Ezell, Amy Yakubowskk, and Minnie Mannster were drawn on March 1.

In its ballot, FutureHeights also asked Heights residents what they missed most about shopping in pre-pandemic times. Here is a small sample of responses:

"I miss seeing people’s faces! Let’s dance!"

"I miss going to the Grog Shop."

"I miss classes at the senior center without a mask."

"I miss being able to eat safely in restaurants and enjoy the company of the community."

"I miss dining indoors—I love the atmosphere, seeing what others are enjoying on their plates, the community of it."

"I miss wandering from shop to shop and stopping in for snacks at little cafes along the way. During the pandemic, every excursion out of the house is a calculated risk. I look forward to being out in the community again after the pandemic."

In addition, FutureHeights asked residents what new business they would like to see in the Heights. Responses included a donut shop, an independent art store, more second-hand shops, and food trucks.

Here is a list of all the 2022 Best of the Heights winners and finalists:

Best Opened-Our-Doors-During-a-Pandemic Business

Winner: Marchant Manor Cheese

Finalists: Koko Bakeryand S’il Vous Play

Best Made-It-Easy Online Ordering

Winner: On the Rise Artisan Breads

Finalist: Tommy's restaurant

Best Care for the Community During a Pandemic

Winner: Phoenix Coffee

Finalist: Green Tara Yoga and Healing Arts

Best Save-the-Planet Business Practices

Winner: Fairmount Cleaners

Finalist: Foodhisattva

Best Innovative Product or Service During a Pandemic

Winner: Chimi

Finalist: Green Tara Yoga and Healing Arts

Best Pandemic-Safe Dining

Winner: MOJO world eats and drink

Finalist: Tommy's restaurant

Best Welcoming Storefront or Window Display

Winner: Appletree Books

Finalist: Marchant Manor Cheese

Best Upbeat Spirit During a Pandemic

Winner: Tommy's restaurant

Finalist: Green Tara Yoga and Healing Arts

Best University Heights Business

Winner: Bialy's Bagels

Finalist: Fairmount Cleaners

Best Cleveland Heights Business

Winner: Green Tara Yoga and Healing Arts

Finalist: Tommy's restaurant