April 6 forum will explore Issue 9: proposed CLM park

A public forum on CH Ballot Issue 9, which proposes a public activity park on Lee Road, between Tullamore Road and Meadowbrook Boulevard, will take place Wednesday, April 6, 7–8:30 p.m., at the Lee Road Library, 2345 Lee Road. It has been placed on the May 3 ballot by a citizen’s initiative.

Cleveland Heights voters will vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for the proposed park ordinance, Issue 9 on the May 3 Primary Election ballot. The ballot language is simple: “Shall the proposed ordinance requiring the City to create a public activity park on the 1.07 acres of City owned land at the corner of Lee Road, Tullamore Road and Meadowbrook Boulevard be adopted?”

The public is invited to attend the free forum. In addition to taking place in-person at the library, it will be live-streamed and recorded for later viewing on the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland (LWVGC) YouTube channel. The live-stream link will be available on the LWVGC website, https://lwvgreatercleveland.org/chuh, before the start of April 6 the forum.

The forum’s panel will comprise two groups of citizens, one supporting and one opposing Issue 9. It will be moderated by a trained LWV moderator. The format will be similar to the candidate and issue forums the LWV has presented in the past, with opening and closing statements from each side, and written questions from the audience—both those in the room and those watching the live-stream.

Opposing viewpoints on Issue 9 can be found on these websites:

Friends of Build CLM: www.buildclm.com/

Friends of Meadowbrook-Lee Public Square: https://clevelandheightspublicsquare.com/

The forum is being presented by The League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland - Heights Chapter and Heights Libraries.

The LWV does not endorse candidates or support political parties. It encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The LWV is not taking a position on this issue.