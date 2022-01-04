GardenWalk CH seeks gardens for July tour

Cleveland Heights gardeners are invited to participate in GardenWalk Cleveland Heights 2022, the weekend of July 16 and 17. GardenWalk CH is a free, self-guided tour of flower and vegetable gardens in private and public spaces in the city of Cleveland Heights.

Its organizers know that many gardeners reading this invitation will think, “My garden is not good enough.” They are not looking for perfect gardens. (Whatever that means!)

The event is intended to showcase the variety of gardens in Cleveland Heights: large, beautifully manicured gardens, as well as small patio gardens, water features, tree houses, orchards, edible gardens, and gardens for children.

In 2021, GardenWalk CH showcased 60 properties throughout the city. Visitors came from every county in Northeast Ohio, and beyond. The event introduces some visitors to Cleveland Heights, and enables them to meet one another and share tips about gardening.

If you’d like more information, or to feature your garden in this year’s GardenWalk Cleveland Heights, send an e-mail to gardenwalkclevelandheights@gmail.com.