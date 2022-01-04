CH's point-of-sale inspection is essential tool

To the Editor:

I strongly disagree with Alan Rapoport that our city should consider eliminating the Point-of-Sale (POS) Inspection program because, as he stated in his February 2022 Heights Observer opinion, “Private inspection at buyer expense now is standard practice, regardless of whether brokers are involved.”

I do not believe obtaining a private inspection is a standard practice of investors—yet investors continue to purchase significant numbers of properties in our city’s most at-risk neighborhoods.

For example, in June 2021 the Greater Cleveland Congregations (GCC) Cleveland Heights Housing Team that I chair researched the 120 most recent title transfers in the Caledonia section of the Noble neighborhood. It found that 40 percent of all purchases (49 of 120), were by investor. Of course, not all investors are what we call “bad apples,” but a good number are, and that is a major concern.

The POS inspection with the escrow requirement is the one tool we have to hold investors accountable to bring a property to community standards. The POS inspection of rental properties also provides important protection for tenants who seek to live in our community, and who have the right to safe and decent housing.

If the current POS inspection presents challenges for buyers who will own and live in the property, then we should look for solutions to ease that burden, but we cannot allow bad investors free run to further damage our neighborhoods. The POS inspection is an absolutely essential tool in our city’s toolbox.