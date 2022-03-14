Cleveland Heights – University Heights Public Library Board of Trustees meeting highlights 2-21-22

FEBRUARY 21, 2022

Present were President Gabe Crenshaw, Vice President Max Gerboc, Patti Carlyle, Dana Fluellen, Annette Iwamoto, Tyler McTeague, and Vikas Turakhia.

Comments from the audience

Community members, Coventry PEACE Campus board members, and artists commented on the relationship between the Heights Libraries and the Coventry PEACE Campus tenants.

Financial and investment report

Total cash balance across the operating accounts, Bauer Fund accounts, and investment accounts was $20,981,554.08.

Board resolutions highlights

At this meeting, the board authorized return to regular public service hours effective Feb.28 with the exception of one shift, Friday night at Lee Road branch. The library is still down 10-12 positions. Masks are still required for all people ages two years and older. Curbside service is available all open hours.

The board approved $29,282.00 for abatement of additional asbestos found during the demolition of the property on Kirkwood Road, approved consulting services for the renovations to be done to the Noble branch, and granted permission for the Library to collect vaccination status of all staff.

The board hired real estate advisory services to help structure property management of the Coventry PEACE Campus building. Proposals will be solicited from property management firms.

Director’s report highlights

Computers are being added to the Adult Services area at Lee Road.

Coventry Library upgrades are proceeding.

Feb. 18 was Toni Morrison day in Ohio.

HB 51 now permits public bodies to hold virtual meetings that allow member participation and public access. This order will expire July 1, 2022.

State revenues continue to exceed projections. State fiscal year 2022 tax collections are 5.5 percent above estimates.

Public service report highlights

The 2021-2022 annual public service report will be presented in March.

Coventry staff members Jennifer Herchek, Lisa Gordon, and Ben Gulyas refreshed and rearranged the AV room materials so that Maintenance Technician Leroy Hamby could remove the center shelving unit, making the space more accessible for all community members.

Noble Youth Services braved the cold weather to read to chickens as part of the virtual Storybook Ball. In addition to the chicken video, costumed children were invited to participate in dancing, enjoyed jokes and a skit, participated in a craft, and listened to a chicken-themed Cinderella story. Families picked up Storybook Ball kits that included craft supplies, shakers, and a sparkly glow stick prior to attending.

March 7 special meeting - At this meeting, the board lifted the mask mandate for library patrons. Library staff are still required to wear masks. Eating and drinking in the library are still not allowed.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, March 21, 6:30 p.m. at the Lee Road library.

LWV Observer: Elizabeth M. Tracy.

Information about the board, board meeting minutes and audio recordings of board meetings can be found at https://heightslibrary.org/locations/heights-libraries-board/.