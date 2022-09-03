Heights High student-athletes make National Signing Day commitments

Cleveland Heights High School student-athletes signed official college letters of intent during the Feb. 2 National Signing Day ceremony, held in front of their families, teammates, coaches and friends, inside the Heights High gymnasium.

The group comprised 14 football players, two soccer players, one baseball player, and one swimmer.

Athletic Director Joseph D'Amato said, "This is a very exciting day for our Athletic Department and student-athletes. You're looking at our next generation of athletes that are heading off to college and continuing [the] tradition we've set for success here."

The signing period for other interscholastic sports will be held in April.

The first Wednesday in February is traditionally when high school senior football players officially sign with a college or university athletic program. Heights High student-athletes regularly go on to play collegiately in a number of sports.

The 2022 Heights High college signees, in soccer, swimming, baseball and football are:

Soccer

Amijah Simons - Lakeland Community College

Jalen Jackson-Tyus - Mercyhurst University



Swimming

James Huff - Niagara University



Baseball

Ethan Pollack - Capital University



Football

Justhin Austin - Fairmount State University

Anthony Brooks - The College of Wooster

Jeremiah Dillard - Independence Community College

Maurice Hamilton - West Virginia University

Elijah Fowlkes - Wayne State University

Fahrell Freeman - Ohio Dominican University

Sir Keonte Jackson - Hocking College

Jamarion Lanum - Hocking College

Jumel Lewis - Grand Valley State University

Wilson Jackson – Muskingum University

Rondale Reid - Defiance College

Raheim Walton - Detroit Christian Community College

Jalen White - Independence Community College

Travell Wright - Garden City Community College



