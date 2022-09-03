Heights High student-athletes make National Signing Day commitments
Cleveland Heights High School student-athletes signed official college letters of intent during the Feb. 2 National Signing Day ceremony, held in front of their families, teammates, coaches and friends, inside the Heights High gymnasium.
The group comprised 14 football players, two soccer players, one baseball player, and one swimmer.
Athletic Director Joseph D'Amato said, "This is a very exciting day for our Athletic Department and student-athletes. You're looking at our next generation of athletes that are heading off to college and continuing [the] tradition we've set for success here."
The signing period for other interscholastic sports will be held in April.
The first Wednesday in February is traditionally when high school senior football players officially sign with a college or university athletic program. Heights High student-athletes regularly go on to play collegiately in a number of sports.
The 2022 Heights High college signees, in soccer, swimming, baseball and football are:
Soccer
Amijah Simons - Lakeland Community College
Jalen Jackson-Tyus - Mercyhurst University
Swimming
James Huff - Niagara University
Baseball
Ethan Pollack - Capital University
Football
Justhin Austin - Fairmount State University
Anthony Brooks - The College of Wooster
Jeremiah Dillard - Independence Community College
Maurice Hamilton - West Virginia University
Elijah Fowlkes - Wayne State University
Fahrell Freeman - Ohio Dominican University
Sir Keonte Jackson - Hocking College
Jamarion Lanum - Hocking College
Jumel Lewis - Grand Valley State University
Wilson Jackson – Muskingum University
Rondale Reid - Defiance College
Raheim Walton - Detroit Christian Community College
Jalen White - Independence Community College
Travell Wright - Garden City Community College
Angelique Lipford
Angelique Lipford is the family and community liaison for Cleveland Heights High School.