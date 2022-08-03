Coventry PEACE brings back chili cook-off

Coventry PEACE Campus will host its third-annual chili cook-off on Sunday, March 20, 4–7 p.m., at the Coventry PEACE Building, 2843 Washington Blvd.

Tickets are $5 per person (or $20 per family) and include chili tastings, fixings, sides, water, and one vote for "favorite chili." Families will receive three votes for their entrance fee. Attendees who wish to vote for more than one chili can purchase extra votes for $5 each, or six for $20. Desserts and beverages will be available for purchase. This year’s event will also feature family games and live music.

Area residents are invited to enter a chili to compete in one of three categories: Best Meat, Best Vegetarian, and Most Creative. Winners in each category will be announced at 6:30 p.m., and will receive a cash prize, a custom ARTFUL trophy, and bragging rights.

The cost of entering a chili in the cook-off is $20. Participants are asked to pre-register their chilis by March 15, in order to secure one of a limited number of spots in the three categories.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://coventrypeacecampus.org/. All proceeds benefit Coventry PEACE Campus, a sustainable, supportive and collaborative facility for organizations that offer artistic and educational opportunities, and community services for residents of the Heights and Greater Cleveland.