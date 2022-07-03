Seren names Sinnott city administrator; council must confirm appointment

In a March 4 press release, Mike Thomas, new director of communications for the city of Cleveland Heights, announced the following:

"Mayor Kahlil Seren has notified Cleveland Heights City Council members that he will present to them for approval his appointment for the position of City Administrator – Joseph E. Sinnott. City Administrator is a new position created as part of Cleveland Heights’ transition to a strong-mayor form of government, and if approved, Sinnott would be the first person to fill this role. In accordance with Cleveland Heights’ City Charter, City Council must confirm any appointment to the City Administrator position.



"Sinnott is the former Mayor of the City of Erie, Pennsylvania. He is an attorney who graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Law and is a former resident of Cleveland Heights. Sinnott’s appointment will be given first reading at the next Cleveland Heights City Council meeting on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 7:30 pm in City Council Chambers, Cleveland Heights City Hall, 40 Severance Circle, Cleveland Heights, Ohio 44118. Information about Monday’s City Council Meeting is available at www.clevelandheights.com/calendar.aspx."

In the same press release, Thomas also announced that Mayor Seren had hired him as the city's director of communications and public engagement.