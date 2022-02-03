What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Branch

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Wednesday, March 30, 6 p.m.

Backyard Composting 101. Do you want to compost, but are unsure where to start? Join Cuyahoga Recycles Educator Carin Miller for this beginner-friendly workshop that will cover the science and the basics of setting up and maintaining a compost bin. Composting equipment will be available for purchase at the workshop. To ensure that the items you want to purchase are available, we recommend completing a pre-order form. Pay for and pick up your equipment during the workshop' instructions and an order form will be sent to you when you register. Registration required.

Lee Road Branch

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Friday, March 4

Teen Creation Kits. Looking for a cool project to do at home this spring? Stop by the Teen Room anytime during the day to pick up an exciting take-home activity, while supplies last. Kits will contain everything you need to create an art, craft, science, or culinary project, and maybe a few other surprises. For ages 13 to 18.

Noble Neighborhood Branch

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

March 1 to 31

Women’s History Month Scavenger Hunt. Celebrate Women’s History Month by completing a biography scavenger hunt that explores the lives of inspiring women throughout history.

University Heights Branch

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Wednesday, March 2

Dino Kits. Stop by the University Heights Branch library to pick up your dinosaur excavation kit! Inside is everything you need to have your own mini fossil exploration. Ages 5 and up. Registration required.

Online

Thursday, March 3, 7 p.m.

Edgar Degas: Beyond Ballerinas. Degas's popular reputation as a painter of enchanting ballerinas fails to do justice to his remarkable versatility, subversive vision, and significance for later artists. Go behind the scenes of the ballet and beyond to learn the artist's secrets. Zoom Meeting ID: 823 648 5349 Passcode: 691353.