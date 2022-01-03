Volunteer one project at a time with 'One And Done'

Reaching Heights’ new program, One And Done, provides information about volunteer opportunities with the school district. It’s for anyone willing to volunteer for projects that support Heights public schools, who can’t make a weekly or monthly commitment.

Volunteers choose which projects interest them, and the days and times that work with their schedules. These are “one and done” commitments, with no pressure to take on future volunteer work.

Once one joins the One And Done Volunteer Group, the volunteer will receive e-mails about upcoming volunteer opportunities. Projects include helping connect young readers with books at an elementary school book fair, and loading boxes of food into the trunks of people’s cars at one of the district’s Cleveland Food Bank Market Days.

Here is how it works:

Register as a One and Done Volunteer at https://forms.gle/gJDwVRCbbPiwokfm6. Receive e-mails from Reaching Heights about volunteer opportunities. If an opportunity is a good match for you, respond directly to the project coordinator, or use the sign-up link.

Volunteers can continue to receive the e-mail alerts indefinitely, or can unsubscribe from the list at any time. This is a great way to help Heights students, meet new people, and support Heights public schools.