Simna to lead 2022 Heights Music Hop team

FutureHeights has announced the selection of a new manager for its 2022 Heights Music Hop festival. Eric Simna, principal of A440 Sound, will lead this year’s planning committee.

As the primary sound provider for the festival over the last six years, Simna brings an intimate knowledge of the event to the position. “Whether it comes to connecting with business owners, making sure performers are comfortable, or ensuring that the patron experience is top-notch, Eric has had a hand in every aspect of the festival,” said FutureHeights Executive Director Deanna Bremer Fisher. “His passion and dedication were evident as he worked to help put together the best festival possible during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.”

Simna said he is excited to begin preparations for the 2022 festival, which will take place in September, and would love feedback from Cleveland Heights business owners. “This festival means so much to the businesses, performers, and residents of Cleveland Heights,” he said. “Despite the ongoing pandemic, the festival has to happen, in at least some way, to help everyone in the area.”

Simna welcomes questions or comments, and invites those who want to get involved to contact him at htsmusichop@gmail.com.