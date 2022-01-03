Heights Arts figures out abstract

In a new exhibition running March 18 to May 15 in the Heights Arts exhibition space, artists Peter Christian Johnson, Karin Dijkstra, Corrie Slawson, Claudio Orso, and Carmen Romine test where boundaries lie between representational study and abstract expression. FIGURATIVE/ABSTRACT explores the familiar in unfamiliar ways, referring to the recognizable as a foundation from which new ideas are born. For the artists in the show, reality has rapidly changed over the past few years, and subjects from daily life hold new context now.

Portraying subjects as they meet the eye doesn’t satisfy the intentions of artist Peter Christian Johnson, who said, “My work explores the tension between balance and collapse, between precision and failure. It’s a meditation on entropy that uses architecture as a foil to examine the dichotomy of beauty and loss. I am interested in transformation, which is expressed in both destruction and growth.”

When is a mountain not a mountain? There are immediate associations we make when we behold them. Figuratively, mountains in art can be described as majestic and may evoke a sense of wonder. To Carmen Romine, a mountain can be more like the tip of an iceberg. Beneath the surface of her piece The Ridge Line, there’s a process and deliberate choice of materials that carry deep meaning.

Said Romine, “I make abstract landscapes that investigate ideas behind technology advancing and transitioning from paper to digital devices. By using paper as a material, I intend to draw from its symbolism to create a sense of touch and human presence for what could become an ancient tool for culture and communication. The work is fabricated through heavily process-driven steps of repetition—cutting, crumpling, piecing and gluing.”

The exhibition's viewers can expect color, form, scale and any other tool at an artist’s disposal being used to distort clarity, provoking the senses to seek new answers. Questions one may not normally consider are posed in these abstract works tangled with figure.

Regarding the purpose for mingling figurative reference with abstraction, the show's curator, Helen Liggett, explained, “In this exhibition, we assume figurative and abstract art are porous categories and ask how contemporary artists navigate the territory.”

Also opening on March 18 is an exhibition of Jane Alexander’s work, showcased in Heights Arts' Spotlight Gallery. Alexander is the chief digital information officer for the Cleveland Museum of Art, where she leads digital projects such as Artlens and Open Access—both innovative ways to virtually access and interact with the museum catalog. Her work at Heights Arts presents a single point of reference in space, along the Cleveland waterfront, in a striking collection of iterations. The static images—sometimes subtle, other times surprisingly dramatic—tell a story of nature’s dynamism; easily overlooked as one perspective grows increasingly familiar.

