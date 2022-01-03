Carter is new adult services manager

Heights Libraries welcomes the newest member of its management team, Tiffani Carter. As the new Adult Services Department manager, Carter oversees the adult services staff of the four-branch Heights Libraries system. While her primary focus will be on the staff at the Lee Road branch, she will oversee the programs, services, and overall vision for the department at all library branches.

“I am looking forward to connecting with the adult services team and supporting their professional development,” said Carter, who joined the library in late November. “That’s the best way to provide great customer service to the Heights community—when we support our staff, and provide them with the resources they need to thrive, everybody benefits.”



Carter, who is originally from Cincinnati, noted, “My personal values align with Cleveland Heights–University Heights library values—a commitment to equitable public services and supporting the aspirations of all. I can’t wait to be involved in that grassroots mission, to create and support programs and services that transform people’s lives.”



Carter most recently worked at the Columbus Metropolitan Library System as a branch manager, and at the Indianapolis Marion County Public Library as a librarian and branch manager. She is an executive board member of the Black Caucus of the American Library Association, and an adjunct lecturer at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis’s Library and Information Science Department, where she currently teaches public library management.



Chuck Collins, the previous head of the Adult Services Department, was tapped to head Heights Libraries newly created Collections Services Department, which is responsible for selecting and purchasing materials for the library system. Collins brings more than 30 years of public library experience to his new position as collections services manager.