Green Team seeks ideas for Earth Month events

“Earth Month in the Heights” is a collaborative effort led by the Cleveland Heights Green Team (CHGT) in partnership with Heights Libraries to affirm that all have the responsibility and power to protect the environment, live healthier lives, and create an equitable, prosperous green economy for all.

CHGT is issuing an open call—a “community crowdsourcing” initiative—to Heights residents, businesses, schools, and government entities, inviting them to organize and participate in Earth Month events, aimed to engage, inform, and inspire transformational community action. CHGT seeks to generate ideas and organize activities that promote environmental awareness and remind us that we can be advocates for the planet in our everyday lives.

The registration deadline is Sunday, March 13.

“It could be hands-on green space, or neighborhood beautification projects, nature walks, tree plantings, sprucing up neighborhood gardens, ‘how to’ seminars, or upcycle workshops for children. The options are limitless," said Suzanne Zilber, a member of CHGT.

“It is easy for everyone to join. Participants can record their initiative or event by completing a short and simple registration form that can be found on our website, www.chgreenteam.org,” Zilber explained. “The idea is to bring the community together and offer opportunities for everyone to join and connect”.

Maggie Kinney, the Coventry Village Library branch manager, stated, "The success of the Eco Fair last October, and the interest from the community on the various drives and events supporting the vision for a greener, healthier Heights, are good indicators that our residents have a positive mindset when it comes to taking sustainability-focused action."

In addition to co-sponsoring last October’s Eco Fair, Heights Libraries has partnered with CHGT on several other initiatives, such as the campaign yard sign and holiday string light collection drives.

"We wanted to continue to build on the momentum we are seeing,” said Kinney, “so we reached out to the Cleveland Heights Green Team to explore ideas for Earth Day. This is how the idea of ‘Earth Month in the Heights’ came to be."

"The isolating nature of the pandemic has taken a toll on our collective psyche," said Isabelle Rew, community engagement associate at Heights Libraries. "We see ‘Earth Month in the Heights’ as an opportunity for community members to reconnect and engage in conversations about positive actions we can all take to live more sustainably in the Heights."

April offers plenty of opportunities for action and reflection, as National Walking Day, World Health Day, Earth Day, and Arbor Day are celebrated throughout the month.

All events and activities registered by the March 13 deadline will be added to the “Earth Month in the Heights” master calendar, for all to reference.

The master calendar will be published through several different media outlets starting March 25, to give residents time to decide what events they want to join, and plan ahead.

“This is a great opportunity for our community to learn from and support each other. We think that the positive results from everyone’s efforts will continue way beyond April,” said Zilber.

Visit www.chgreenteam.org for details and to register. Questions can be directed to greenteam@chgreenteam.org.