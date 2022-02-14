Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights 1-18-22

JANUARY 18, 2022, Work Session

State funding discussion

Early Learning Collaborative update

Present were Board President Malia Lewis, Dan Heintz, James Posch, Jodi Sourini, and Beverly Wright. Also present were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer.

State funding discussion

Jim Posch questioned Treasurer Gainer regarding the state’s contribution to the district’s funding. Mr. Posch discussed data from CHUH and Shaker Heights districts that show Shaker will be receiving $15.6 million compared to CHUH’s $9.3 million. Mr. Gainer explained that CHUH’s status derives from past voucher deductions. He also explained that the legislature guaranteed that no district would receive less this year than it did last year; Shaker received a greater amount previously and thus had to receive at least that this year. CHUH received nearly the same amount as last year after the voucher deduction. He also explained that through the next six years, funding should increase for CHUH, whereas districts like Shaker will receive less. No district received disadvantaged student funds this year.

Dan Heintz expressed concern that for the district to receive the benefits promised in the next two biennial budgets, two future legislative assemblies will need to fund those increases. [The new school funding formula, passed in the 2022-23 Ohio biennial budget, phases in increases to CHUH over the next six years; thus, those increases are subject to vagaries of two upcoming biennial budgets. See more on the CHUH website]

Early Learning Collaborative update

Formerly called the Early Childhood Task Force, the Early Learning Collaborative is working to connect its goals to the district's strategic plan.

Collaborative members said that the assessment and progress monitoring process describes K-3 students as being either “on track” or “off track.” Students who are found to be off track will receive targeted instruction.

The collaborative is focusing on children up to five years of age. They are identifying early-learning providers and building collaborations among them. These providers include daycares, pre-schools, non-profits, and libraries. These groups are meeting by Zoom.

The collaborative also is working on developing workshops on topics that would include conscious discipline, identifying and addressing positive mental health behaviors, and physical health and wellness.

Upcoming meetings are a regular meeting on Feb. 1 and a work session on Feb.15, both at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

LWV Observer: Robin Koslen.

Documents for all board meetings can be accessed from the Board of Education webpage: www.chuh.org/BoardofEducation.aspx. Go to “BoardDocs” in the menu; on BoardDocs go to “MEETINGS” in the top menu; click on “Agenda.” Board meetings are livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools) and recorded for later viewing