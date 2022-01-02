Registration opens for Reaching Heights music camp

After a two-year, COVID-caused hiatus, Reaching Heights Summer Music Camp will return to Cleveland Heights High School, June 13–18. It is open to 85 young musicians, ages 10–15, who live in the CH-UH City School District, and who have at least two years of experience playing an instrument.

This one-week camp brings together local musicians and music educators to create a music-immersion experience. The camp fee is $200, with scholarship support available.

Each camp day runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Campers participate in two orchestra rehearsals, a master class and sectional rehearsal, and a chamber group rehearsal. They develop their understanding of music theory in small groups, and explore a new musical interest, such as jazz, percussion ensemble, ukulele or choir. Somehow, there is also time in each day for lunch, outdoor play time, and arts and crafts.

In one intensive week, the campers and music educators affirm every person's ability to learn and work together toward a challenging common goal. At the end of the week, the campers perform in a chamber group recital on Friday afternoon, June 17, and in the finale concert on Saturday morning, June 18. The public is invited to attend both performances.

Families of Heights musicians in grades 5–8 will receive camp registration forms in the mail, or they can sign up their young musicians online, at www.reachingheights.org, starting Feb. 1.