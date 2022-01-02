Library staff braves freezing temps to serve community

by Sheryl Banks

Amani McGee (at left) and Destiny Evans wait for cars to pull up for curbside service at the Lee Road branch.

During December and January, Heights Libraries had to return to curbside-only service due to staff shortages caused by rising COVID infections. Staff members from every department took shifts at each branch, delivering materials to waiting cars, even in freezing temperatures.

Sheryl Banks

Sheryl Banks is the communications manager for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library System.

