Library staff braves freezing temps to serve community
During December and January, Heights Libraries had to return to curbside-only service due to staff shortages caused by rising COVID infections. Staff members from every department took shifts at each branch, delivering materials to waiting cars, even in freezing temperatures.
Sheryl Banks
Sheryl Banks is the communications manager for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library System.
Volume 15, Issue 2, Posted 8:15 AM, 02.01.2022