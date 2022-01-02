Four Heights Scouts earn Eagle rank

Boy Scout Troop 22, hosted by Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Heights, recently celebrated four of its Scouts achieving the rank of Eagle Scout—Bailey Fischer, Matthew Skubas, Michael J. Price and Anders Sorensen.

In earning this achievement, these young men have hiked and camped in all weather, learned valuable leadership skills, and given back to their communities for many years. They each earned 13 required merit badges along with at least eight additional badges—often more—and each worked hard to plan and organize their individual Eagle Scout projects. The projects are not tasks that Scouts complete on their own, but rather opportunities to demonstrate the organizational and leadership skills they have learned on the trail to Eagle, leading, but also working with, groups to complete projects that benefit their communities.

Fischer, despite a well-deserved reputation as a man of few words, is known for his willingness to help others. He served in multiple leadership roles in the troop, guiding and training boys who joined after him. His project benefited The Music Settlement and included retrofitting a playground. He follows his older brother Desmond, who earned the rank of Eagle Scout from Troop 22 in 2017, and his father and Scoutmaster, Rob Fischer, who earned his rank several (!) years earlier. A 2021 graduate of Benedictine High School, Fischer is now a freshman at The College of Wooster.

Price, a talented hockey player, is well regarded for his work teaching younger scouts. His final adventure with Troop 22 last summer included backpacking more than 60 miles at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. Price’s Eagle Scout project benefited Benedictine High School, where he carried out a re-landscaping of the school’s front yard. The project seemed overwhelming in scope, but Price coordinated the work of many helpers and got it done quickly. As his mother loves to say, “Teamwork makes the dream work.” A 2021 grad, Price is still playing hockey while attending the University of Toledo—so keep an eye out. He may be taking those leadership skills to the NHL someday!

Skubas joined the troop in 2017, having been an active member of a troop in New York prior to moving to Cleveland Heights. He rose to the highest leadership position in the troop, that of senior patrol leader. His project benefited Saints Constantine and Helen Cathedral in Cleveland Heights, where he installed patio benches and planters, and restored a storage box. Skubas graduated from Saint Ignatius last year and is now a freshman at Purdue University. His brother Apostolos earned his Eagle Scout rank in 2019.

Previously active as a Scout in Texas, Sorensen joined Troop 22 in 2018. Like Price, he also experienced a Philmont Ranch adventure. Sorensen’s Eagle Scout Project benefited Saint Paul’s and entailed clearing overgrown bushes from the Coventry side of the church and re-landscaping the area. He is a senior at Gilmour Academy.

The four new Eagle Scouts celebrated their achievements with friends and family at an Eagle Court of Honor, held at Saint Paul’s on Dec. 21. There have now been 87 Eagle Scouts who have come through Troop 22.