ARTFUL hosts Feb. 26 'Art for the Masses' sale

ARTFUL is planning its first “Art for the Masses” event for Saturday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Coventry PEACE Campus.

Artists who create one-of-a-kind work, who are interested in clearing out older work, or offering less expensive versions of their art—such as prints and sketches—are invited to participate.

The event is intended to enable artists to connect with an audience that may not be experienced in art buying, or might think it cannot afford to collect art. Nothing will be priced over $200.

ARTFUL hopes to create an environment that is beneficial for artists and buyers alike. It will be an opportunity to meet the artists personally, and for the artists to engage with, and learn from, their audience. Trading with other artists is encouraged, and it is also a perfect time to offer a great deal to a longtime patron.

This event is free to the public. A nominal $25 dollar fee is requested for a table, for participating artists.

ARTFUL studios will also be open to visitors during the event.