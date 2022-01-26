Visit PEACE Campus Jan. 28 for roller skating, tours and a community conversation

Coventry PEACE Campus (CPC) will host its next PEACE Pops event on Friday, Jan. 28. The evening will feature open studios at ARTFUL, Lunar New Year Dragon Dance performances, a pop-up roller-skating rink, building tours, and a community conversation and question-and-answer session for those interested in learning more about what is happening at the campus.

PEACE Pops at CPC is a quarterly experience of art and community, held in partnership with Coventry Village Final Fridays. Visit www.coventryvillage.org to learn more.

With 24 studios and more than 30 artists, there’s something for everyone at the ARTFUL open studios, open from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Lunar New Year is approaching, and the community is invited to experience the power of the dragon dance with live performances by Robin VanLear and Art Acts performers. Dragon dance performances will take place between 6 and 7 p.m.

Young people in grades 8–12 are invited to Fridays @ LEI. Connect, relax, engage, and explore trending topics in this monthly in-person program at Lake Erie Ink. Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/CPCfriLEI128. The Jan. 28 session takes place from 6 to 8 p.m.

Visitors are invited to tour the building in small groups, and meet the nonprofit organizations housed there to learn about the ways in which they serve the community. Nonprofits interested in seeing spaces in the building are also encouraged to attend.

Can’t come in person? Join a livestream of the 6 p.m. tour, instead.

The evening will culminate with a live-streamed community conversation. Submit questions in advance via the CPC website, www.coventrypeacecampus.org. Questions can be addressed to CPC or to any of the nonprofit organizations housed in the building. Representatives from those organizations will answer questions during the livestream at 7:15 p.m.

As a COVID precaution, in-person tours will be capped at a maximum of 10 people per tour, and masks are required. Pre-registration for both the in-person tours and the virtual tour is required. To register, or submit your question for the conversation/Q&A, go to cwww.coventrypeacecampus.org/jan22events.

CPC’s friends from the Rollin’ Buckeyez Foundation will bring some added fun to this month’s PEACE Pops event—roller-skating. This activity is for all ages. Bring your friends (and a mask) and groove around CPC’s large gym space. There are three time-slots available; space is limited, so pre-registration is required.

Anyone under 18 is required to have a parent or guardian sign a waiver form. Children, and groups of children, 13 and younger are required to have at least one adult accompany them for check-in and for the duration of the roller-skating session they are attending.

To register for your skating time-slot and to download a waiver form, go to www.coventrypeacecampus.org/jan22events. Bring your completed waiver form and pay the $5 fee at the door the night of the event.