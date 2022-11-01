Tommy's restaurant celebrates 50 years

On Friday, Jan. 14, Tommy’s restaurant will celebrate its 50th year in business. (Fifty years? How is that possible? Tommy must have been a kid when he opened the business!)

In fact, Tommy Fello was just a teenager when he began working as a soda jerk and stock boy at a drug store and soda foundation on Coventry Road. And he was just 19 when he purchased the business from the former owner in 1972 and opened Tommy’s restaurant. Its original location on Coventry had only seven seats. It now seats 125, and has become one of the most-loved businesses in Cleveland Heights.

The restaurant announced that, starting Monday, Jan. 10, it would kick off its anniversary celebration with daily trivia, and merchandise and gift card giveaways, leading up to its 50-year celebration on Friday, Jan. 14.

Tommy’s is currently open for dine-in, take-out, and curbside pickup seven days a week, from noon to 8 p.m. Learn more about the restaurant’s history at https://clevelandhistorical.org/items/show/435. Learn more about the anniversary celebration at https://tommyscoventry.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/tommyscoventry.