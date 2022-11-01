Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights 12-21-2021

DECEMBER 21, 2021 - Regular Session

Community comments on safety

Sexual assault concerns

Pandemic update

Announcements



Present were President James Posch, Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, and Jodi Sourini. Ms. Wright was absent. Also present were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer. The meeting lasted 20 minutes.

Community comments on safety

Community members spoke about why the use of metal detectors is not appropriate in the school district, the need for the district to be less dismissive of sexual assault reports, and the need for consistent and enforced safety procedures to combat COVID when schools resume after winter break.

Sexual assault concerns

President Posch requested that Superintendent Kirby update the board on the handling of sexual assault issues. Superintendent Kirby also spoke, making it clear that she is listening, will continue to do so, and that keeping students physically and emotionally safe is her responsibility.

Pandemic update

The district held a vaccination clinic on December 12. A second clinic will be held on January 4, 2022.

The county board of health met with northeast Ohio school districts regarding COVID. They suggested encouraging vaccination and stepping up safety efforts. Protective shields are no longer recommended because shields have been found to hamper air flow.

The process for moving from in-person learning to remote learning is cumbersome. The district’s goal is to keep students in the classroom because students experienced both academic loss and social and emotional difficulties with remote instruction.

Announcements

Superintendent Kirby announced that the deadline for enrolling in the CHUH Virtual Academy has been extended. In addition, a day of goal setting took place in November for ninth and tenth graders.

The administrative staff completed “learning” walks through all the schools on November 10. The purpose of these walks is to gain information about school best practices, needs, successes, and other matters.

President Posch attended a state board of education meeting to speak on the need to address equity in education. Ms. Sourini reported on a workshop she attended on racial equity. She also suggested exploring creation of the position of Title IX officer.

LWV Observer: Robin Koslen.

Documents for all board meetings can be accessed from the Board of Education webpage: www.chuh.org/BoardofEducation.aspx. Go to “BoardDocs” in the menu; on BoardDocs go to “MEETINGS” in the top menu; click on “Agenda.” Board meetings are livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools) and recorded for later viewing.