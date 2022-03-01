Lake Erie Ink offers playwriting workshops

In partnership with Dobama Theatre, Lake Erie Ink (LEI) will kick off the New Year with Playwriting, a workshop for writers at all levels, in grades two through 12. Participants will have the opportunity to work on their storytelling skills with support from local professionals.

Julie Fisher, local playwright, director, and actor, will lead the workshops and help participants write their own original plays.

“This experience allows kids' imaginations to come to life,” Charisse Bailey, curriculum director at Lake Erie Ink, said of the workshops. “It’s a way for children from different backgrounds and different experiences to come together and share those experiences.”

The Playwriting workshop will take place at Dobama Theatre, 2340 Lee Road, in Cleveland Heights. LEI will conduct two sessions, on Jan. 22 and Feb. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is a $10 fee for each session, with some scholarships available. To register, visit lakeerieink.org/register. For more information, visit https://lakeerieink.org/playwriting, or call 216-320-4757.

Playwriting participants will have the option to submit their work to the 43rd Marilyn Bianchi Playwriting Festival, the oldest youth-playwriting festival in the country. As part of the Bianchi Festival, those whose work is selected will be able to see their plays performed on the Dobama stage by adult professionals.