10th annual author event features Janice Mitchell

Author Janice Mitchell will be the guest at the P.E.O. International Cleveland Heights Chapter Q 10th Annual Author Event. The free, virtual event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29, 1–2 p.m.

Mitchell‘s memoir, My Ticket to Ride: How I Ran Away to England to Meet the Beatles and Got Rock and Roll Banned in Cleveland (A True Story From 1964), relates her adventures as a 16-year-old who, with a friend, ran away from Cleveland Heights and traveled to England at the beginning of Beatlemania.

During the event, Mitchell will take questions and share anecdotes of her adventures as an international runaway

Mitchell stated, “I'm honored to spend the afternoon with P.E.O. Their theme, Carrying Our Story Forward, aligns perfectly with my book. It's my true story of determination, independence, international travel, adventure, and the Beatles—all at the age of 16!”

Chapter Q is partnering on the event with Mac’s Backs-Books on Coventry. As the designated book partner, Mac’s Backs (www.macsbacks.com) will have signed copies of the book available for purchase. The bookstore is located at 1820 Coventry Road, in Cleveland Heights.

While the Jan. 29 author event is free, registration is required. Register online at www.eventbrite.com/10thAnnualVirtualAuthorEventwithJaniceMitchell. Donations to support P.E.O. International’s projects in support of women’s continued education are welcome, and can be made online at Donately.com/PEOChapterQOhio. For additional information, send an e-mail to chapterqohio@gmail.com.

Previous guest authors have included James Renner, Thrity Umrigar, Mary Doria Russell, Dr. Sam Thomas, D.M. Pulley, Annie Hogsett, Claire McMillan, Eliese Colette Goldbach, and former poet laureate for the state of Ohio, Dave Lucas.