Applications open for spring Neighborhood Leadership series

On the heels of the fall 2021 round of the FutureHeights Neighborhood Leadership Workshop Series, the program returns to its regularly scheduled spot on the spring calendar.

This program is ideal for any Cleveland Heights resident who is looking for a way to get more involved in the community, or who has an idea for a neighborhood-based project and is seeking to build skills to help bring an idea to life.

Workshop participants explore topics that include individual leadership, strengths-based approaches to community-based work, and how to gather information about a neighborhood to better understand its history. They also learn how to access data and craft narratives to enable them to find funding, to help make their dream neighborhood projects come to life.

Guest speakers with expertise in such topics, as well as community leaders, share their knowledge, wisdom and experience with the group.

The five-session series will take place on Sundays, 3–6 p.m., on March 6, March 20, April 10, April 24, and May 15. The sessions are held at the FutureHeights offices at Coventry PEACE Campus, 2843 Washington Blvd.

Thanks to the support of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding from the city, this program is free to any Cleveland Heights resident.

Residents interested in learning more about the workshop series are invited to attend one of several upcoming information sessions, to be held via Zoom, at 4 p.m., on Jan. 5, Jan. 19, Feb. 2, and Feb. 16. Pre-registration for a session is requested.

To register for one of the info sessions, and to access the application for the workshop series, visit futureheights.org/programs/community-building-programs.

Those not able to attend one of the pre-scheduled info sessions should send an e-mail to swolf@futureheights.org, or call the FutureHeights office, 216-320-1423, to schedule an alternative time.

Applications to participate are due by Feb. 18, at midnight.