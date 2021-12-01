Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights 11-30-2021

NOVEMBER 30, 2021 – special work session

Calendar changes

Present were Board Vice-President Malia Lewis, Dan Heintz, Jodi Sourini, and Beverly Wright. Board President James Posch was absent. Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer were also present. Part of the meeting was in executive session to discuss personnel issues. The public session lasted 16 minutes.

Calendar changes

Superintendent Kirby, along with Dr. Paul Lombardo, assistant superintendent, presented requests for two changes to the 2021-2022 School Calendar: an additional professional development day on Jan. 31, 2022, and a holiday on June 19, 2022 (Juneteenth). The proposed changes will be posted on the district’s website, and the community can provide feedback.

The January 31 professional day will coincide with the end of MAP testing, and will allow that to be included in the in-service agenda. The June 19 holiday will impact the summer session schedule.

No action was needed on this first reading.

LWV Observer: Rosemarie Fairman.

Documents for all board meetings can be accessed from the Board of Education webpage: www.chuh.org/BoardofEducation.aspx. Go to “BoardDocs” in the left frame menu; on Board Docs go to “MEETINGS” in the top menu; click on “Agenda.”

Board meetings are livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools) and recorded for later viewing.