Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights 11-16-2021

NOVEMBER 16, 2021 – special meeting

Financial reports

Substitute teachers

Present were Board President James Posch, Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, Jodi Sourini, and Beverly Wright. Also present were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer. The board met in executive session to discuss personnel concerns and financial reports for part of the evening and met for approximately 25 minutes in a public meeting.

Treasurer Gainer stated the need of board approval so the CH-UH Five-year Financial Forecast could be presented to the state. The forecast was developed using a simulation provided by the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) and the State of Ohio. He cautioned that the forecast could change substantially because there is ambiguity in the state budget, and distribution of some funds is still being discussed by the legislature. Gainer specifically mentioned Disadvantaged Pupil Impact Aid (DPIA) along with lost foundation aid that had previously covered vouchers.

Board Member Heintz stated that many in the Heights community are aware of the present funding issues. He said the need to pressure legislators regarding funding was important so that what was promised would be delivered.

The board approved the financial reports as part of a consent agenda. The appropriations adjustments and the financial reports can be found on BoardDocs.

The Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 1 (SB1), which allows one-year flexibility to lift the state requirement for a substitute teacher to hold a post-secondary degree. Ms. Kirby presented a resolution to the board as an emergency measure due to teacher shortage. Newly hired substitute teachers will still receive special training including equity training. The board approved the resolution.

LWV Observer: Rosemarie Fairman.

Documents for all board meetings can be accessed from the Board of Education webpage: www.chuh.org/BoardofEducation.aspx. Go to “BoardDocs” in the left frame menu; on Board Docs go to “MEETINGS” in the top menu; click on “Agenda.”

Board meetings are livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools) and recorded for later viewing.