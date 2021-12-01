Cleveland Heights – University Heights Public Library Board of Trustees meeting highlights 11-15-21

NOVEMBER 15, 2021

Financial and investment report

Board resolutions

Director’s report

Public service report

Present were President Dana Fluellen, Vice President Gabe Crenshaw, Patti Carlyle, Annette Iwamoto, Tyler McTeague, and Vikas Turakhia. Max Gerboc was absent.

Financial and investment report

Total cash balance across the operating accounts, Bauer Fund accounts, and investment accounts was $22,285030.57.

Board resolutions

The following items were among those adopted at this meeting. The board:

Approved the purchase of a network storage device.

Amended the Dobama Theater lease to include additional office and storage space and to increase Dobama’s portion of utilities for the additional square footage they will rent.

Approved the annual premium for property, liability, and cyber insurance.

Approved repairs to the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system at the former Coventry school at 2843 Washington Blvd.

Approved staff life insurance and long term disability insurance plans.

Director’s report

The Lee Road local history room is available for walk-ins on most weekday afternoons from 2–4 p.m. and by special appointment. Appointment can be scheduled with the local history librarian at localhistory@heightslibrary.org. The request should include the date and time for use of the space, and a description of any research request and technology to be used.

Coventry library construction will begin in January, focused mainly on the lower level and office space on the first floor. Minimal disruption of services is expected.

Staffing has been a challenge with staffing thin in some areas. There are 11 positons currently open. The board discussed highlighting the increased pay ranges approved to attract more talent to the library.

The work of the reference staff will be organized differently in 2022. All reference staff including librarians, associates, and technology trainers will work in six teams with a strategic focus for each team: Lifelong Learning, Arts and Entertainment, Workforce Development, Health and Wellness, and Diversity. The teams will have as their first charge the creation of a summary of all the library is doing in these areas.

New people counters have been replaced at Lee Road and University Heights branches. This should alleviate the problems with statistics experienced by the library.

Public service report

The following items were among those shared:

An increasing number of programs are now being offered, both online and in person.

There were 349 new library card sign ups in October.

Youth services staff handed out 168 snacks to children and teens after school.

Circulation is increasing to near pre-pandemic lockdown levels.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, 6:30 p.m. at the University Heights library.

LWV Observer: Elizabeth M. Tracy.

Information about the board, board meeting minutes and audio recordings of board meetings can be found at https://heightslibrary.org/locations/heights-libraries-board/