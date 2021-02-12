What’s going on at your library?
Coventry Village Branch
1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400
Dec. 1 through Dec. 15
Take and Make Chili in a Jar. Stop by the Coventry Village branch for a take-and-make soup kit containing the dry ingredients for a tasty chili. Just add water and tomatoes. Available until Dec. 15. Kids can make chili at home with adult supervision. Registration is required at www.heightslibrary.org. For ages 6 through 18.
Lee Road Branch
2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600
Thursday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m.
Pioneers of Sci-Fi Book Club. This program explores the works of authors who pushed the genre forward. December’s title is Foundation, by Isaac Asimov.
Noble Neighborhood Branch
2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665
Tuesday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m.
Adopt a Reading Buddy. Beginning readers are invited to adopt a reading buddy! These plushies need forever homes where they will be loved and read to every day. Adoptions start Dec. 7 at 4 p.m., and will continue until all the stuffed animals have been claimed. Each buddy comes with a list of favorite books and a reading log. Return a completed reading log to the Noble Children's Desk by Jan. 7, to be entered into a raffle to win a prize book. The plushie is yours to keep!
University Heights Branch
13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700
Monday, Dec. 13, all day
Gingerbread House Challenge. Attention all builders and architects! Do you have what it takes to create a sturdy, edible house out of frosting and graham crackers? Let's find out! Stop by the University Heights Branch to pick up your Gingerbread House Kit. Registration begins Dec, 6 at www.heightslibrary.org. For ages 7 and older.
Online
Tuesday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.
Online Graphic Design Alternatives. For those interested in graphic design, free online programs might be a great place to start! Join us for a virtual class, to learn the basics of websites like Canva, Pixlr, and Vectr, and start designing! A valid e-mail address, and registration (at www.heightslibrary.org) is required. Information about accessing the class will be sent prior to class.
Sheryl Banks
Sheryl Banks is the communications manager for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library.