What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Branch

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Dec. 1 through Dec. 15

Take and Make Chili in a Jar. Stop by the Coventry Village branch for a take-and-make soup kit containing the dry ingredients for a tasty chili. Just add water and tomatoes. Available until Dec. 15. Kids can make chili at home with adult supervision. Registration is required at www.heightslibrary.org. For ages 6 through 18.

Lee Road Branch

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Thursday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m.

Pioneers of Sci-Fi Book Club. This program explores the works of authors who pushed the genre forward. December’s title is Foundation, by Isaac Asimov.

Noble Neighborhood Branch

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m.

Adopt a Reading Buddy. Beginning readers are invited to adopt a reading buddy! These plushies need forever homes where they will be loved and read to every day. Adoptions start Dec. 7 at 4 p.m., and will continue until all the stuffed animals have been claimed. Each buddy comes with a list of favorite books and a reading log. Return a completed reading log to the Noble Children's Desk by Jan. 7, to be entered into a raffle to win a prize book. The plushie is yours to keep!

University Heights Branch

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Monday, Dec. 13, all day

Gingerbread House Challenge. Attention all builders and architects! Do you have what it takes to create a sturdy, edible house out of frosting and graham crackers? Let's find out! Stop by the University Heights Branch to pick up your Gingerbread House Kit. Registration begins Dec, 6 at www.heightslibrary.org. For ages 7 and older.

Online

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.

Online Graphic Design Alternatives. For those interested in graphic design, free online programs might be a great place to start! Join us for a virtual class, to learn the basics of websites like Canva, Pixlr, and Vectr, and start designing! A valid e-mail address, and registration (at www.heightslibrary.org) is required. Information about accessing the class will be sent prior to class.