S'Wonderful Gifts is closing

In early November, a business liquidator announced the news that, after six years, owner Bill Wort had decided to close his Cleveland Heights gift shop.

Wort opened S'Wonderful Gifts at 2254 Lee Road on Nov. 17, 2015. For 32 years prior to that, he had been a buyer for various museum shops.

In deciding to retire, Wort cited competition from online retailers as the main reason, COVID the second.

“What I will miss the most is my customers,” Wort said. “They’ve always been so supportive, and made the extra effort to support my shop and other local businesses. What I’m most proud of is when my customers voted the store “The Best Place For Unique Gifts In Cleveland Heights” [in the FutureHeights Best of the Heights awards].

For information about the closing sale, and to register for sale alerts, visit www.swonderfulgifts.com.