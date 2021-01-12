UH Mayor Brennan outlines his second-term agenda

In the November election, the voters of University Heights sent a message. They elected new and energetic council representation with diverse skills. And they gave me a decisive win, with more votes than I received four years ago.

The residents of University Heights were given a clear choice. They chose for me to continue with my agenda of progress, sustainability, and redevelopment. They elected to city council people who support that agenda. With the new council, I look forward to resuming the people’s business and implementing our agenda.

Residents would seem to prefer that the mayor and council get along. But what they really care about is meaningful progress and action. Moving forward. Making University Heights an even greater place to live, work, and raise a family.

The voters gave me a mandate for my agenda. I intend to use it. I have extended my hand to our city council—join me. Work with me to implement what the residents of University Heights want.

Together, let’s fix our streets. We have the money, let’s stop hoarding it. Not only should we fix our streets, we should fix the curbs while we’re at it. And let’s use our funds from the federal government to chip away at upgrading our sewers. My administration will continue to support strategic investment in our infrastructure while continuing to live within our means.

Together, let’s finish University Square redevelopment. We have a developer with a record of success. We’ve worked with the county, the school district, the bondholders, and all stakeholders to make this redevelopment happen. New apartments, stores, restaurants, and more are coming to University Heights. In 2022, we will get this done. And we will start building.

Together, let’s update our zoning. With a comprehensive zoning update, we can promote redevelopment and new uses, while preserving the residential character of our neighborhoods.

Together, let’s go green. We will continue to promote bicycling and multimodal transportation, and welcome EV charging stations, and scooters. We will make it easier for homeowners to install solar panels. We will improve (instead of eliminate) recycling pickup. New construction by the city will be green. We have proposed dedicating American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to sewer upgrades. We will reduce the city’s carbon emissions by 30% by 2030. Let’s build the sustainable city for decades to come.

Together, let’s build new municipal facilities. Residents need and deserve year-round senior and community programing. Our new City Hall will be environmentally efficient and fully accessible, complete with community spaces. We will replace our obsolete and decrepit firehouse and police station. Our municipal facilities study is nearly complete, and we plan to design and begin building in the new term. Our 2022 budget will reflect the necessary investment to get started.

I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together in my first term. Folks all around have seen the improvements we’ve made in University Heights these last four years, in service, in economic development, in building community. We’ve only just begun. There’s so much more that we can and will do together in the next four years. Let’s get to work.