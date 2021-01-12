Coventry PEACE Lantern Festival is Dec 11

The public is invited to attend the Coventry PEACE Campus Lantern Festival, a celebration of light, on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The festival will begin with a lantern-making workshop, 2:30–4:30 p.m., at Coventry PEACE Campus, 2843 Washington Blvd. Artful artist Jacqui Brown (Studio Cat) and Art Acts artist Tanya Gonzalez will guide participants of all ages in the creation of their own lanterns. In addition, Lake Erie Ink will host a workshop for writing solstice-themed stories and winter-themed haiku.

At 5 p.m., workshop participants can share their creations with the community during a Lantern Procession that will step off from the building’s front entrance and wind its way through Coventry PEACE Park and the Coventry Village Business District.

Illuminated musicians, dancers, and larger-than-life puppets, created and orchestrated by Coventry PEACE Campus artist Robin VanLear, founder of Parade the Circle, will lead the way through a pathway of luminaria. Community members can bring their own handmade lanterns and join in the fun.

The procession will terminate back at Coventry PEACE Campus, where participants and the community can partake of cocoa and cookies, courtesy of FutureHeights and Reaching Heights, and sing carols with the Singers Club of Cleveland.

Everyone is invited to join the organizations of Coventry PEACE Campus for this community celebration of light and hope during the darkness of winter. There is no cost to participate, but donations are welcome.

Learn more at www.coventrypeacecampus.org, or on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/2LbtjAoSK.