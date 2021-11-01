GE holiday display to light up Noble beginning Dec. 3

Continuing a long-held holiday tradition, GE Lighting, a Savant company, will illuminate its NELA Park headquarters, at 1975 Noble Road, with a festive display beginning Friday, Dec. 3. This is the 97th year the company will have created the light show. This year’s theme, Holiday Season is in the Air, includes nearly one million LED lights and stretches along Noble Road for several blocks. The amazing lighting display will stay illuminated 24/7 through Jan. 3, 2022.

Earlier this year, the opportunity to turn on the NELA Holiday Lights was auctioned off to the highest bidder to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Harvest for Hunger. For the first time ever, a special guest will step to the podium alongside President and CEO Bill Lacey to flip the switch at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.

This year’s display includes nine colorfully lit vignettes that include hot air balloons and baskets filled with gifts and cards; Santa’s reindeers ready to take flight; festive snowmen and snowflakes galore; a giant iPad that controls the rotating colors of the holiday pole trees; colorful Christmas bulbs and other holiday décor that adorn the buildings; a hot air balloon selfie station where visitors can capture a festive, personalized picture to share with loved ones; and a replica of the National Christmas Tree.

For 59 years, GE Lighting, now owned by Savant Systems, Inc., has provided the design and lights for the National Christmas Tree that resides in Washington, D.C.

Almost one million GE LED lights, which last 10 times longer than traditional holiday lights and save up to 80% in energy costs, will be used throughout the displays, which will be visible from the street through Jan. 3, 2022.

Learn more by following the company on Facebook and Twitter @GELighting.