FutureHeights hosts virtual celebration of mini-grant awards

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., FutureHeights will turn on the applause sign for all of the recipients of its 2021 neighborhood mini-grants. All are welcome to attend this virtual gathering that will offer an overview of the program, explain how to participate, and spotlight the innovative and outstanding projects created and led by Cleveland Heights and University Heights residents over this past year.

Projects supported by the FutureHeights Neighborhood Mini-Grants program include neighborhood gardening and beautification efforts, youth engagement programs, creative placemaking endeavors, and community outreach work. In 2021, it awarded grants to its first University Heights recipients, as the program became available to residents of that city this past year.

Since FutureHeights awarded its first mini-grant in 2015, it has provided funding to 61 projects, investing almost $41,000 in Heights resident-led projects. In 2021, 14 projects received mini-grants, for a combined total of $10,452, making this the program's biggest year yet.

FutureHeights has invited representatives from this year’s mini-grant recipients to give overviews of their projects at this year’s celebration. Representatives from the following projects will present: Building Heights, Cleveland Heights Green Team (CHGT), EYEJ: Empowering Youth Exploring Justice, Fairfax Community Garden, Friends of the Walt, Millikin Neighbors, Noble Neighbors, University Heights Symphonic Band, and Wizbang Theatre.

To register for the Dec. 8 virtual celebration, visit www.futureheights.org/2021-mini-grant-celebration or send an e-mail to swolf@futureheights.org.

The FutureHeights Neighborhood Mini-Grant program offers funding of up to $1,000 per project, and accepts applications in the spring and fall. Annual application deadlines are March 15 and Sept. 15, respectively.

The program is made possible thanks to the generous support of Cedars Legacy Fund, the McGinty Foundation 1989, and members of FutureHeights.



For more information, visit www.futureheights.org/programs/community-building-programs.