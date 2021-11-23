Pop-up holiday market comes to Coventry Village

Made Cleveland will open its Holiday Pop Up market on Friday Nov. 26, in the former City Buddha space, at 1807 Coventry Road.

The market will be open until Dec. 23, and will feature the work of more than 50 local creators, including home goods, greeting cards, jewelry, accessories, apparel, self-care products, and provisions.

The large space enables Larchmere Fire Works, a partner with Made Cleveland, to offer live glass-blowing demonstrations, as in the photo above.

Hours are noon to 7 p.m. For more information, visit madecleveland.com, or call 216-800-8420.