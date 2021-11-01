Councilwoman Russell Announces Bid for Council President

Cleveland Heights Residents! Thank you for putting your trust in me and re-electing me to Cleveland Heights City Council. I am truly humbled and honored to have earned your vote and your trust. I vow to work every day for the betterment of ALL of our residents, and to maintain the trust you all have placed in me.

On Nov. 15, I announced my interest in becoming president of CH City Council in 2022. I thank Council Member Melody Joy Hart, who asked me “to think about being council president" when she was running for mayor.

In my short time on council, many things have been accomplished for our city. To start, I made the 2020 Census a top priority, ensuring our city’s numbers were accurate so that we receive the government funding we deserve. Next, legislation was created, in conjunction with Council members Hart and Ungar, denoting systemic racism as a public health crisis, and a community Racial Justice Task Force was created to address this issue. I've increased residents’ engagement by instituting the "You Talk, I Listen" forum, a community conversation and listening series to hear directly from community members. Additionally, I introduced legislation earmarking $5 million of the $38 million provided to Cleveland Heights from the American Rescue Plan Funds to go to the distressed communities, businesses, and city employees. To learn more about my accomplishments, visit www.DavidaForCH.com.

I am pursuing the council presidency because, first, I am one of two senior members of CH City Council. Second, I'm the only incumbent who lives north of Mayfield Road, and I believe that council leadership should reflect all areas of Cleveland Heights. Third, I received the most votes of any candidate in both the General and Special Elections of 2021. Fourth, as a longtime community activist, I know how to collaborate and build consensus to get things done through my relationships at the state and national levels. I have a record of listening to my constituents, and taking action as needed. I always bring the concerns of the residents back to council and city staff, and stay on top of residents’ issues and ideas.

I am proud to be a resident of this amazing city and I am honored to represent all of you during these challenging times. I look forward to working with the newly elected mayor and council members to bring about trust and transparency to our community.