Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights 11-3-2021

NOVEMBER 3, 2021, regular meeting

Present were President James Posch, Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, Jodi Sourini, and Beverly Wright. Also present were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer. The meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. and was adjourned at 8:50 p.m.

The board approved new five-year contracts for Superintendent Kirby and Treasurer Gainer. President Posch said that these contracts offered Dr. Kirby and Mr. Gainer the same benefits as the bargaining units. Board members were pleased that the district will have continuity within the administration.

The board approved two new positions. The director of social, emotional learning is a two-year position funded with government COVID funds. The family engagement specialist will coordinate outreach to families; the position is expected to be permanent.

Mr. Heintz presented a resolution condemning the Ohio State Board of Education’s reversal of its equity policy. The Ohio board’s Resolution 13 repeals all portions of the policy, which the state board had adopted in 2020. The equity policy (passed as Resolution 20) includes statements such as “the path to equity begins with a deep understanding of the history of inequalities and inhumanity and how they have come to impact current society."

President Posch presented a resolution imploring the Ohio School Boards Association to reconsider its decision to withdraw from the National School Boards Association. He delineated how the national association helps local school boards do their jobs. He expressed concern that the withdrawal was a reaction to both disinformation and misinformation by groups with political agendas contrary to the interests of public education.

Both resolutions passed with unanimous support.

Upcoming meetings include a work session on November 16 and a regular meeting on December 7, both at 6:30 p.m.

LWV Observer: Robin Koslen.

Documents for all board meetings can be accessed from the Board of Education webpage: www.chuh.org/BoardofEducation.aspx. Go to “BoardDocs” in the menu; on BoardDocs go to “MEETINGS” in the top menu; click on “Agenda.” Board meetings are livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools) and recorded for later viewing.