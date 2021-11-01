Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights 10-28-2021

OCTOBER 28, 2021, work session

Present were President James Posch, Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, and Jodi Sourini; Beverly Wright was absent. Also present was Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby; Treasurer Scott Gainer was absent. The meeting was called to order at 6:40 p.m. and adjourned at 7:53 p.m. The meeting was held in a conference room at Wiley. Board members and the superintendent were physically present and distanced and separated from each other by plastic barriers. All wore face masks, even when speaking, which resulted in poor audio quality.

All school principals were recognized for their leadership during the past year with a video presentation of commendations from staff, parents, and students.

Family Engagement Specialist Lisa Hunt and other district staff presented the district’s overall family engagement strategy. This presentation was virtual, and the audio was good. Through this program, families and community partners will be made to feel welcome and be fully engaged in supporting and enhancing student learning. This engagement is expected to result in reduced absenteeism, improved behavior, and increased academic achievement. The plan is based on National Network of Partnership Schools (NNPS) principles. NNPS focuses on six types of improvement: parenting, communicating, volunteering, learning at home, decision making, and collaborating with the community.

As part of family engagement, Nancy Peppler, Supervisor of Community and School Partnerships, outlined the community learning center strategy and provided an update on implementation of the Noble School Community Learning Center and the partnerships in practice at Monticello Middle School. Existing partnerships include a mentorship program, Lake Erie Ink, and Open Doors Academy. Additional partnerships are being sought, particularly with landlord/tenant organizations.

Board members expressed appreciation for the district’s adoption of the NNPS principles. They also encouraged partnering with a landlord/tenant organization to support family stability and consistent school enrollment, which are major factors in student achievement.

The superintendent reported that the district has published its fifth annual quality profile. The publication, which includes information on district programs and initiatives, as well as highlights from the school year, can be found and downloaded through BoardDocs under Superintendent's Update for this meeting [see instructions below for finding board documents].

In Mr. Gainer’s absence, the treasurer’s monthly report was not presented but is available on BoardDocs.

Upcoming meetings include a regular meeting on Nov. 3, work session on Nov. 16 and a regular meeting on Dec. 7, all at 6:30 p.m.

LWV Observer: Kathy Petrey,

Documents for all board meetings can be accessed from the Board of Education webpage: www.chuh.org/BoardofEducation.aspx. Go to "BoardDocs" in the menu; on BoardDocs go to "MEETINGS" in the top menu, find this meeting and click on "Agenda." Board meetings are livestreamed on the district's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools) and recorded for later viewing.