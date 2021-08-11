Lee Road gift shop to close after 7 years

Bill Wort, owner of S’Wonderful Gifts, has decided to close his Lee Road store.

Citing competition from online retailers as the main reason, COVID the second, Wort decided to retire after seven years of running the gift shop.

“What I will miss the most is my customers,” Wort said. “They’ve always been so supportive, and made the extra effort to support my shop and other local businesses. What I’m most proud of is when my customers voted the store “The Best Place For Unique Gifts In Cleveland Heights.”

The closing sale will open to the public on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. Regular prices will be discounted by up to 50 percent, and everything in the store, including fixtures and equipment, will be offered for sale.

Regular store hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, and to register for sale alerts, visit www.swonderfulgifts.com.

S’Wonderful Gifts is located at 2254 Lee Road.